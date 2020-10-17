606 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take U'khand's Tally To 57,648

Dehradun: A total of 606 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand on Saturday, pushing the infection tally to 57,648, while six more people died from the infection at various hospitals of the state, a state health bulletin here said. Of the fresh cases, Dehradun reported the highest 165 cases, followed by Haridwar 117, Nainital 94, Pauri 48, Uttarkashi 31,Almora 27, Udham Singh Nagar 25, Tehri 22, Rudraprayag 19, Chamoli 16, Champawat 15, Bageshwar 14 and Pithoragarh 13, it said.

Six more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state, the bulletin said. A total of 50,820 infected people have recuperated, 366 have migrated out of the state and 5,538 are under treatment, it said.

