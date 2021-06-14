Pool Party During Lockdown: 61 Arrested for Violating Covid Lockdown Norms at Noida Farmhouse

As many as 61 people have been arrested after they violated COVID-19 restrictions partying at a farmhouse in Noida. According to the Gautam Budh Nagar police, the accused indulged in a pool party during the weekend curfew in a farmhouse located in Sector 135. The police have also recovered expensive liquor and beer of foreign brands from the spot. The party was organised without due permission from the concerned authorities of the area.

According to the police, the farmhouse where the party was going on has also been built illegally. The house is located within the limits of Expressway police station, Noida.

Senior police officers said that information was received about a party being held during the weekend curfew in a farmhouse located in Sector-135. The police reached the spot and detained 61 people -16 girls and 45 boys- who were partying. The group of people were not following any Covid-protocols. The police officials are now interrogating all the detained people and further legal action is likely against them.

This is the third incident of weekend lockdown rule violation under the limits of the Expressway police station. Earlier, the police arrested 30 people in two separate incidents in the last few weeks.

The government is ensuring unlock measures and relaxations in the state as the number of new COVID-19 cases has been dropping in the past few weeks. The Uttar Pradesh government has, however, extended weekend lockdown restrictions in the state.

According to new Covid-19 guidelines of the state government, the ‘night curfew’ will continue in all the cities from 7 pm to 7 am on weekdays and on weekends, the state will be under lockdown from Friday 7 pm till Monday 7 am.

