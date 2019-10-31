Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

61 Dengue Cases Reported from Lucknow in Just Four Days

The cases were reported from Saturday to Wednesday and have taken the tally to 811 since January in the city. The number is the highest for any city in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
61 Dengue Cases Reported from Lucknow in Just Four Days
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Lucknow: As many as 61 patients of dengue have been reported from Lucknow in the past four days.

According to a report by the health department, the cases were reported from Saturday to Wednesday and have taken the tally to 811 since January in the city. The number is the highest for any city in Uttar Pradesh.

The maximum number of patients has been reported from Indira Nagar locality in the state capital.

Joint director, vector-borne diseases, Vikas Singhal, said that more than 4,000 dengue cases have been reported in the state since January.

Of these, the maximum is from Lucknow, followed by Kanpur (700) and Allahabad (325).

More than 90 percent of the cases have been reported in the Monsoon season since July.

Singhal said that the number of cases is expected to decline from the third week of November when maximum temperature will go down below 25 degrees Celsius. Till then, he added, people will have to take precautions. The health department, he said, is already carrying out a massive anti-mosquito exercise.

The disease has also claimed six lives so far -- four in Lucknow and one each in Unnao and Barabanki.

According to experts, the number of cases is high in Lucknow and Kanpur mainly because of diagnostic and treatment facilities and the influx of patients from adjoining districts.

"There is a possibility of cases going unreported in the rural areas. The health department has not been able to enforce the rule for private labs and clinics in these areas to report cases to the chief medical officer," said D. Himanshu, associate professor in the department of medicine at King George's Medical University.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram