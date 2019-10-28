61 Hours On, Rescue Ops Continue to Save TN Boy Stuck in Borewell as Rocky Terrain Poses Challenge
Several experts were overseeing the operation, the Minister said adding the rocky terrain and rains were a major challenge.
The site of rescue operations in Tamil Nadu's Nadukattupatti where a 2-year-old boy fell into a borewell. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Tiruchirapalli (TN): Efforts to rescue a three-year old boy trapped in an abandoned borewell near here continued on Monday, with a top Tamil Nadu government official saying the operations will not be given up at any cost.
The Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said effortsto rescue the child who fell into a borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manapparai in the district will not be given up at any cost and the work would continue.
"The rescue operations will not be called off at any cost. There will be no let-up in the efforts. At the same time we don't want to give any false hope to the parents of the child," he told reporters here. He said modern equipment were being used in the rescue efforts, adding work to drill a parallel hole using rigs is affected by the rock mixed soil of the area.
"Whatever is technically possible we are doing... The child is locked in the place now using this technologyand it wouldnot drift further. We want to be careful that child should not be affected," Radhakrishnan added. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is camping at the site, said the new borewell being drilled will help a person reach down and rescue the child.
Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan said no other state government would have taken so much effort to save the child. Thousands of people have been praying for the well- being of the boy and have been joined by celebrities and politicians.
The child had fallen into the borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening.
