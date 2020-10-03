61 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,106 New Cases In Punjab

Chandigarh: Sixty-one more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the death toll to 3,562 while 1,106 cases took the infection tally to 1,17,319 on Saturday, a health bulletin showed. Fourteen deaths were reported from Amritsar, 10 from Ludhiana, five each from Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Patiala and three each from Fazilka and Hoshiarpur.

Two fatalities each were reported from Bathinda, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Sangrur and Tarn Taran while one each from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Rupnagar, as per the medical bulletin. Among places which reported new cases included Ludhiana (130), Mohali (126), Bathinda (113), Amritsar (100) and Hoshiarpur (83).

There are 14,289 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. A total of 1,691 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 99,468.

Sixty critical patients are on ventilator support while 338 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 19,28,289 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, itsaid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor