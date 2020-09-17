61 More COVID Patients Die In Bengal; 3,237 New Cases Detected

Kolkata, Sep 16: Sixty-one people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll to 4,123, the state health department said in a bulletin. The tally reached 2,12,383 after 3,237 new cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 2,971 patients have also recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 86.69 per cent. So far, 1,84,113 people have been cured of the infection in the state.

The number of active cases is now 24,147. Fifteen of the new deaths were from Kolkata, 11 from North 24 Parganas district and eight from Howrah, the bulletin stated.

The remaining fatalities were registered in several other districts of the state. Of the 61 deaths reported on Wednesday, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,237 fresh positive cases included 506 from North 24 Parganas and 474 from Kolkata. Since Tuesday, 45,713 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 26,08,534, the bulletin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor