1-min read

61 Security Personnel, 11 Civilians Killed in J&K Till April 2019 : Govt Reply to RTI

The Home Ministry statement came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary from J&K.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
Representative image (PTI)
Representative image (PTI)
Jammu: Sixty-one security personnel and 11 civilians were killed while 142 people were injured in 177 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the first four months of 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of J&K. She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

"During this year, we have neutralised 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of their parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen Sinbh had said at a function in Udhampur last Monday.

He also said 450 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan as 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
