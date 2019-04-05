61-year-old Delhi Woman Raped, Beaten Up in Lajpat Nagar; Found Unconscious in Park by Locals

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a 61-year-old woman at a park in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.The accused was identified as Sudhir Sabita, who worked at a restaurant in the same locality. He was staying with his elder brother in a rented accommodation, police said.The cops got to know about the incident on Wednesday morning around 6am when the locals made a PCR call about a woman lying unconscious in a park in semi-nude state.The police rushed her to the hospital where a medical checkup revealed that she was raped, had injured marks on her body and her condition was serious.The woman's identity was established and it was found that she was staying with her sister in a nearby locality. She had gone to the park on Tuesday night when the incident took place. The CCTV footage showed the suspect running away but couldn’t capture his face clearly. The miscreants from the area were rounded up and around 50 persons were detained. They were questioned about their whereabouts at the time of incident but their answers did not help the probe.What finally helped was the recreation of crime scene wherein all suspects were asked to run away from the crime scene. The accused was held and after interrogation, told police that he was in an inebriated state and talking a walk in the park when he noticed a woman sitting all by herself. He kept an eye on her to know if she was with anyone. He didn’t approach her till all the residents went back from the park.At around midnight, he approached the woman and offered her to come with him. When the woman refused to come along, he slapped her, dragged her and raped her, police said. He also threatened her of dire consequences before running away from the spot.The incident has also raised questions on the 'bicycle patrolling' by the Delhi Police, which was started less than a year ago to keep an eye on crimes that take place in small bylanes and parks.