61-year-old Gujarat Man Honey-trapped, Asked to Pay Rs 13 Lakh By Woman He Befriended

An elderly man from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad became victim of an extortion bid that involved a woman he had recently befriended. Rajesh, 61, who works in an influential post used to handle queries from jobseekers as a part of his official responsibilities, was contacted by a woman regarding a job opportunity.

Police said Rajesh was honey-trapped by the woman after they got in touch over phone calls. One day the woman invited Rajesh to a city hotel and demanded Rs 13 lakh from him. She threatened to lodge a case against him if he failed to pay the amount. Rajesh initially denied to pay the amount but later relented and paid Rs 1 lakh. This is when the woman called the police and lodged an FIR.

The police investigation unravelled the extortion racket. According to the Bapunagar police, such cases are common these days as criminals honey trap influential people. The victims feel ashamed of their act and agree to pay the criminals to save their social image, the officials said.

The investigation is going on to find out the conspiracy behind the whole matter and the police is hopeful that they will make more inroads into the whole incident.