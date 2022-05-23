61-year-old Mumbai Man Dies During Sex with Partner in Hotel

A 61-year-old man fell unconscious while having sexual intercourse with his partner in a hotel here on Monday morning and was later declared dead at a hospital, a police official said. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

According to the official, the deceased checked into the hotel in suburban Kurla at around 10 am along with the 40-year-old woman whom he claimed to be his lover. After sometime, the woman contacted the reception of the hotel and informed them that the man had fallen unconscious and was unresponsive, he said.

Hotel staffers immediately informed the local police who rushed the elderly man to a civic hospital in Sion where he was declared dead before admission, said the Kurla police station official. The woman was later taken to the Kurla police station and questioned.

She told the police the man was a resident of Worli and working in a private firm, the official said. During the intercourse, he tried drinking alcohol, but fell unconscious, he said, quoting the woman.

“On the basis of preliminary information we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are awaiting his medical report to know the exact cause of the death and also to find out if he had consumed any tablet before the act,” the official said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.