Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

6,184 or 22.17 Percent Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered, Says Health Ministry

There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,892 in India, the ministry said.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
6,184 or 22.17 Percent Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered, Says Health Ministry
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,892 in India, the ministry said.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood at 872.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 16 districts which earlier had positive cases have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days, Agarwal said.

He further urged people to ensure that no community or area should be blamed for the spread of the virus and healthcare and sanitation workers should not be attacked as they are helping in bringing the crisis under control.

At the briefing, empowered group-5 chairperson Param Iyer said cooked meals are being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs and industry as per data available on April 25.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres