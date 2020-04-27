6,184 or 22.17 Percent Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered, Says Health Ministry
There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,892 in India, the ministry said.
New Delhi: A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
According to Health Ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood at 872.
Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 16 districts which earlier had positive cases have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days.
A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days, Agarwal said.
He further urged people to ensure that no community or area should be blamed for the spread of the virus and healthcare and sanitation workers should not be attacked as they are helping in bringing the crisis under control.
At the briefing, empowered group-5 chairperson Param Iyer said cooked meals are being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs and industry as per data available on April 25.
