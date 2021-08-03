62.54% Covid Vaccination Registrations Done On-site, 77% Jabs Given in Walk-in Mode, Says Govt

Of the 43.17 crore registrations on Co-WIN till July 30 for Covid vaccination, 62.54 per cent were done on-site and of the 45.10 crore jabs recorded, 77 per cent have been given through onsite or walk-in mode, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply said the Co-WIN system is an inclusive platform designed keeping in mind the limitations and challenges posed due to the extent of digital literacy and lack of access to digital devices in some areas.

All necessary features to ensure that every eligible individual has access to vaccination, regardless of physical, digital or socioeconomic barriers have been incorporated in Co-WIN, he said. The minister said although registration of every vaccinated person on the Co-WIN platform is necessary and essential, self-registration through a mobile phone or any other Internet-enabled device is only an option available for convenience and is not mandatory.

Apart from online self-registration and appointments, Co-WIN offers on-site registration/walk-in appointments for vaccination. Those who do not have access to the Internet can opt for walk-in registration. "This has been the predominant mode of registration with 62.54 per cent registrations and 77 per cent vaccination in the on-site/walk-in mode," Mandaviya said. Co-WIN facilitated cohort registration wherein state governments mobilize beneficiaries for on-site registration and vaccination and assisted registration of individuals and groups of individuals through more than 3.5 lakh common service Centers and assisted registration through 1075 helpline/call centres in each state. Special sessions are being held to vaccinate people who don't have any of the specified identity cards. A hundred per cent vaccination is done through on-site registration by the vaccinator.

Up to four people can be registered through the same mobile number to address the issue of non-availability of mobile phones with certain people, the reply stated. In areas without Internet connectivity, records are prepared manually by the vaccinator and are entered into the Co-WIN system for generation of vaccination certificates up to 5 pm on the day after the date of such session, Mandaviya said.

He said the Co-WIN system is inclusive and has been designed to provide the necessary features and required flexibilities to states and Union Territories to overcome various state-specific problems and barriers to access. "This is evident from the following facts — out of the 43.17 crore beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN, 26.99 crore (62.54 per cent) have been registered in the on-site mode, as of July 30. "Out of the total 45.10 crore vaccine doses recorded on Co-WIN, 34.82 crore doses (nearly 77 per cent of all vaccine doses) have been administered through onsite/ walk-in vaccination," the reply stated.

It stated that 4,35,932 doses have been administered to people without ID cards, in 6,242 special vaccination sessions. On whether the data of a person registered on Co-WIN is being shared with other agencies or departments, Mandaviya said only minimum necessary personal data of a beneficiary, including name, gender, year of birth and photo ID type and phone number is collected in Co-WIN at the time of registration. "All beneficiary data is kept in a secure environment. Personal data of beneficiaries is used only for the purpose of vaccination and surveillance and is not shared with other agencies," he said in the written reply.

