1-MIN READ

62 Fresh Coronavirus Infections Reported from Single CRPF Unit in Delhi, Active Cases Climb to 231

File image of CRPF soldiers stitch face masks for health workers combating the spread of the new coronavirus in New Delhi. (Representational Image: AP)

The 31st battalion of the force in Delhi has about 137 positive cases. All personnel are admitted at a quarantine facility in Mandoli area and undergoing treatment.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said.

The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said.

Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection.

The fresh cases are from the 194th Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.

All the infected personnel have been placed in home quarantine at a facility in Bawana area, they said.

The 31st battalion of the force in Delhi has about 137 positive cases. All personnel are admitted at a quarantine facility in Mandoli area and undergoing treatment.

The CRPF also lost a 55-year-old official to coronavirus last month.

