62 More Test Coronavirus Positive in Jammu & Kashmir, Total Cases at 1,183

For representation: Health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu. (Image: AP)

With 575 patients being cured, there are 509 active cases in the Kashmir Valley and 86 in Jammu.

  • PTI Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
Sixty-two people, including 14 policemen, tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons to 1,183 in the union territory, officials said.


While 16 cases are from Jammu, 46 are from Kashmir region, they said.


The number of coronavirus cases in the union territory stands at 1,183 and fatalities at 13.


"Of the total 1,183 cases, 1,035 are in Kashmir and 148 in Jammu region, they added.


