62-year-old Kerala Woman, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus 19 Times, Recovers

Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly asymptomatic woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus 19 times, came negative for the 20th time in Kerala on Friday.

The 62-year-old patient will be discharged from the hospital as the state medical board gives a go-ahead for it. She tested negative twice on Friday, Pathanamthitta district medical officer Dr N Sheeja told the Hindustan Times.

Forty-five days ago, the woman was admitted to the hospital after she contracted the disease

upon coming into contact with a family who had returned from Italy. She was hospitalised on March 10 as she showed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for it.

The three-member family returned to their home in Pathanamthitta's Ranni area on February 29.

Following their return, the family had attended several functions before testing positive a week later. Apart from the elderly woman, who is not related to the source contact, all members of that family, including a 94-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, have recovered and had been discharged.

The woman tested positive 19 times before despite being free of the symptoms.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365