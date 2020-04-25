Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

62-year-old Kerala Woman, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus 19 Times, Recovers

The 62-year-old patient will be discharged from the hospital as the state medical board gives a go-ahead for it. She tested negative twice on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
62-year-old Kerala Woman, Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus 19 Times, Recovers
Medics at the real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory (PCR lab) at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly asymptomatic woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus 19 times, came negative for the 20th time in Kerala on Friday.

The 62-year-old patient will be discharged from the hospital as the state medical board gives a go-ahead for it. She tested negative twice on Friday, Pathanamthitta district medical officer Dr N Sheeja told the Hindustan Times.

Forty-five days ago, the woman was admitted to the hospital after she contracted the disease

upon coming into contact with a family who had returned from Italy. She was hospitalised on March 10 as she showed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for it.

The three-member family returned to their home in Pathanamthitta's Ranni area on February 29.

Following their return, the family had attended several functions before testing positive a week later. Apart from the elderly woman, who is not related to the source contact, all members of that family, including a 94-year-old man and his 88-year-old wife, have recovered and had been discharged.

The woman tested positive 19 times before despite being free of the symptoms.

