62-year-old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Vistara Airhostess on Delhi Flight
The police said the incident happened when the passenger was de-boarding the aircraft after it landed at T3 terminal here on March 24. The air hostess told the police that she had been touched inappropriately when he was getting down.
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
New Delhi: A 62-year-old Pune businessman has been arrested on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged against him by a cabin crew member of the Air Vistara, Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24, the police said on Wednesday.
Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, "We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on. Air Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and customers at risk or compromises their dignity, the spokesperson added.
Accused Rajeev Vasant Dani was arrested by the Delhi police from the airport itself after the complaint was lodged.
A case vide FIR under section 354A of IPC (sexual harassment, punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine) has been registered, the police said in a statement.
