1-min read

62-Year-Old Man from Maharashtra Held for Abusive Language Against PM Modi at Anti-CAA Protest

A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man from Parbhani in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, police said.

A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.

After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP, police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment for Obscene Act or Words in Public), he said.

