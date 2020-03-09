62-Year-Old Man from Maharashtra Held for Abusive Language Against PM Modi at Anti-CAA Protest
A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 62-year-old man from Parbhani in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly using abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, police said.
A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh Gani Sheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language against the PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector's office has gone viral, a police official said.
After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP, police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment for Obscene Act or Words in Public), he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anubhav Sinha Turns Abusive Over 'Thappad' Box Office Report, Apologises Later
- There Was Time When I Was Even Ready to Pay to Act But Still Got Rejected, Says Vicky Kaushal
- (Must) Watch: 10-Year-Old's Dramatic Movie Trailer on Parents' Divorce Has Internet Crying With Laughter
- PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass Goes Live Today: Here's How to Get Rs 200 Discount
- This is The Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars, Yet; But Even Scientists Are Not Sure