English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
62-year-old Pakistani National Dies in Amritsar Jail
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Pakistani national lodged in Amritsar jail died on Thursday. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally. His sentence had concluded in 2016 following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail, reported The Dawn, citing diplomatic sources.
A preliminary investigation suggested that he may have died of natural causes. On February 25, Azam was shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.
This comes weeks after another Pakistani citizen was killed over a brawl with other inmates regarding the volume of television in Jaipur Central Jail. Shakul Ullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally. His sentence had concluded in 2016 following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail, reported The Dawn, citing diplomatic sources.
A preliminary investigation suggested that he may have died of natural causes. On February 25, Azam was shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.
This comes weeks after another Pakistani citizen was killed over a brawl with other inmates regarding the volume of television in Jaipur Central Jail. Shakul Ullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
- Coding for Refugees, Calendar for Farmers: These Indian Women are Using Tech to Change the World
- This is Not Fake News, Tim Cook Really is Now Tim Apple on Twitter
- BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results