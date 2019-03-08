62-year-old Pakistani National Dies in Amritsar Jail

A Pakistani national lodged in Amritsar jail died on Thursday. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally. His sentence had concluded in 2016 following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail, reported The Dawn, citing diplomatic sources.A preliminary investigation suggested that he may have died of natural causes. On February 25, Azam was shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.This comes weeks after another Pakistani citizen was killed over a brawl with other inmates regarding the volume of television in Jaipur Central Jail. Shakul Ullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.