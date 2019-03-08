LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

62-year-old Pakistani National Dies in Amritsar Jail

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
62-year-old Pakistani National Dies in Amritsar Jail
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Pakistani national lodged in Amritsar jail died on Thursday. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Mohammad Azam who had reportedly been charged for crossing the border illegally. His sentence had concluded in 2016 following which he was transferred to Amritsar Jail, reported The Dawn, citing diplomatic sources.

A preliminary investigation suggested that he may have died of natural causes. On February 25, Azam was shifted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where he breathed his last.

This comes weeks after another Pakistani citizen was killed over a brawl with other inmates regarding the volume of television in Jaipur Central Jail. Shakul Ullah (50), who was from Pakistan Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram