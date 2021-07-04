CHANGE LANGUAGE
62-year-old Tribal Woman Beheaded Over 'Witchcraft Suspicion' in Odisha

Representational Image

Her decapitated body was found near the village on Sunday and two youths were detained for questioning, police said.

An elderly tribal woman has been beheaded allegedly over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Jamuna Hansdah, a resident of Balibhol village, Karanjia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudarshan Gangoi said.

Her decapitated body was found near the village on Sunday and two youths were detained for questioning, he said, adding the head is yet to be recovered.

Hansdah’s family members alleged that she was targeted after the recent death of a person in the village, the officer said, adding she was last seen on Saturday evening.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

first published:July 04, 2021, 20:20 IST