62-Year-Old Woman 'Raped', Stabbed 25 Times by Man Half Her Age in Delhi; Accused Arrested

A 62-year-old woman, a vegetable vendor, was sexually assaulted at her house and her throat slit using a sickle, by a man half her age in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Sunday afternoon. Police have arrested the killer, a 30-year-old man from the same neighborhood. The man had also stabbed the woman more than 25 times, in an attempt to deface her body.

The crime came to light when the woman’s younger son, who works as a security guard at a bank, returned home and found her mother drenched in blood. He rushed her to Dharmshila Hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

It was then the hospital staff reported the matter to the police. A police team reached the hospital and recorded the son’s statement in which he said that her mother sells vegetables near their house in Village Dallupura. He told police that on Sunday afternoon she had gone home to cook lunch when she was attacked by someone.

Initial medical examination also suggested that the woman was sexually assaulted. Her body was sent for a post mortem examination and a crime and forensics team was sent to the spot.

During the preliminary probe when the police checked CCTV footage they spotted a suspect entering the woman’s house and then leaving after 20 minutes. “This was exactly the time when the woman was raped and killed. With the help of local intelligence we identified the suspect and arrested him following a raid," said a senior police officer.

The officer said during interrogation when the suspect was confronted with the CCTV footage, he confessed to having killed the woman. “The sickle he had used to slit the victim’s throat was also recovered" the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said the arrested man has been identified as Vipin Dedha, a 30-year-old resident of the same village.

“He has been booked for murder. Prima facie appears to be a case of rape and murder. The woman’s autopsy reports are awaited to establish if she was sexually assaulted before the murder. Accordingly, appropriate sections will be added in the case," the officer said.

The woman belonged to Begusarai in Bihar. While she lived with her younger son in Delhi, her elder son lives in the village.

