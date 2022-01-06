63 Crew Members on Cordelia Cruise Test Covid Positive, Civic Body Blames Lack of Social Isolation

A few hours after the last passenger on the Mumbai-Goa Cordelia was allowed to disembark on Thursday, it was revealed that of the 139 who had tested positive, 63 were crew members while the rest 67 belonged from Mumbai.

The Cordelia cruise which had 1,827 passengers on board was sent back to Mumbai from Goa with all the passengers on Monday night after 66 of them infected persons refused to get admitted to a medical facility there.

The cruise liner anchored at a passenger terminal in Ballard Pier in south Mumbai at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, and a team of the BMC and police personnel immediately reached the spot to facilitate disembarkment of infected people and coronavirus testing of other passengers.

The BMC had conducted RT-PCR tests of 1,827 people on board the cruise on Tuesday night and their reports were expected later in the day. Except for the Covid-19 infected people, the civic body did not allow any other passenger to disembark from the ship after it arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Out of the 60 coronavirus-positive passengers on board the cruise, 41 have been disembarked and shifted to institutional quarantine facilities, while the remaining 19 are still on the ship, the BMC official said.

Of the 41 infected passengers who alighted from the ship, one was shifted to a jumbo COVID-19 facility of the civic body at Byculla in central Mumbai, another person was taken to the state-run Saint George Hospital here, while the 39 others were shifted to various hotels.

The Cordelia cruise ship had left for Goa from Mumbai last weekend. A few days into the cruise, a crew member started exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He was immediately tested and his results came out positive. Following this, RT-PCR tests of all crew members and passengers were carried out, of which 66 were found to be positive.

The rapid spread of infection among the Cordelia passengers is being attributed by civic officials to the lapse of carrying of social isolation inside the cruise after the first crew member was tested positive.

This comes at a time Mumbai is logging in Covid cases to tunes of 15 thousand. Mumbai recorded 15,014 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge witnessed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The daily positivity rate, too, shot up to 25%. As the spread continues, officials at the public health department expect the city to record a further daily surge in cases over the next two weeks, which may even lead to an increase in hospitalization.

