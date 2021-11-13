63-Year-Old Donates Her Property to Rickshaw Puller Within 6 Months She Lost Her Husband and Daughter

An elderly woman in Odisha’s Cuttack has set an example by donating all her property and other assets to a rickshaw puller. It may sound strange, but 63-year-old Minati Patnaik has donated her three-storied house which is located in the Sutahat area of Cuttack city.

Also, she has donated gold ornaments and all her possessions to Budha Samal, who is a poor rickshaw puller of Cuttack. She also signed in the court document paper that she is donating all property to the rickshaw puller voluntarily. As the message spread across the city, people from different walks of life are appreciating her.

Six months back, Minati had lost her husband to Covid- 19. Later, she lost her daughter Komal to cardiac arrest.

Even Minati’s relatives turned their back on her and never came forward to take care of her at this crucial juncture of life. After these tragic incidents, Minati decided to donate all her property.

As per reports, rickshaw puller Budha Samal stood firmly by Minati and helped her in every possible way. From taking Minati to the hospital or looking after her all other issues, Budha and his family devoted themselves to serving the lonely elder. And perhaps this made Minati repay her gratitude to the poor family with whatever was left with her.

“All my relatives have enough property and I always wanted to donate mine to a poor family. I decided to donate everything to Budha and his family legally so that nobody harasses them after my death,” said Minati.

According to Minati, her sisters had opposed her decision to donate her property to the rickshaw puller. “After my daughter’s death, nobody called me or responded to my calls. It was for the last 25 years that Budha and his family stood by me,” said Minati.

Minati further said that Budha always took care of her daughter Komal when she was studying in school and college. “Budha and his family members have always given me respect and took care of me,” she added.

Budha and his family have expressed gratitude towards Minati for the generosity. “I had never dreamt of the property. But I always made it a point to ensure that my family always looked after Minati after her husband died. We would continue to look after her till she is alive,” said Budha.

