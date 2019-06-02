English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
63-Year-old Madrasa Teacher Arrested in Kerala for Sexually Abusing 19 Children
Yusuf confessed to raping kids since the age of 25. He also claimed that he himself was a victim of sexual assault during childhood.
Image for representation.
Kochi: Kerala police on Saturday arrested a Madrasa teacher for sexually abusing as many as 19 children over the last two years.
Yusuf, 63, was held from Kerala's Kottayam district by the Thalayolaparambu police following a complaint from the Mahallu committee, the executive body of the mosque under which the madrasa functions.
According to a report in Indian Express, Yusuf was not apprehended before as parents failed to lodge a complaint. After being arrested, he confessed to raping kids since the age of 25. He also claimed that he himself was a victim of sexual assault during childhood.
The police said he “took revenge” by raping the daughter of the man who had raped him. Yusuf was sure that he would not get caught as kids don't have knowledge of sexual exploitation and the legal actions that could follow.
While people from the Mahallu committee initially hesitated in filing the complaint, they finally decided to take action against him.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results