63-year-old Man Beaten to Death By Drunk Youth in Haryana's Hisar

An elderly man was allegedly brutally beaten to death by a person, who was under the influence of alcohol, on the Hisar-Delhi highway in Haryana’s Hisar district late Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Devandar, 63, a resident of Sainyan and the accused as Bhima, a resident of Boga Ram Colony

According to police, Devandar and Bhima got involved in a verbal spat due to unknown reasons while they were dining at a dhaba on the Hisar-Delhi highway under Hansi police station jurisdiction in Hisar district

The spat turned ugly after Bhima attacked the elderly man with rods and sticks. “Devandar suffered a few fatal baton-blows on his head leading to profuse bleeding and falling unconscious at the incident site,” said a police officer stationed at the Hansi police station.

The officer added that a few other people dining at the dhaba tried to intervene but were also attacked by Bhima.

“Bhima fled the spot after the elderly man fell unconscious. Devandar was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead. During our probe we have learnt that Bhima was under the influence of alcohol,” added the officer.

The officer further said that a team is raiding several locations to nab Bhima. “We have lodged an FIR against Bhima under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections,” added the officer.

Around three weeks ago, a retired army jawan was shot dead by unknown criminals in the district. The deceased has been identified as one Rituraj, a retired army jawan and a resident of Ram Singh Colony

According to Hisar Police, Rituraj was sitting at his grocery shop counter when two armed criminals shot him from a close range and fled from the incident site. Locals rushed Rituraj to Hansi government medical hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

