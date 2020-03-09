Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
63-year-old Woman with Travel History to Iran Becomes 1st Confirmed Coronavirus Case in J&K

'The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited,' a Health Department official said.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Image for representation only. (Reuters)

Jammu: A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend.

They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition, the officials said.

"The test report of the woman patient is positive, while the report of the other patient is still awaited," a Health Department official said.

