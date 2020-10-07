630 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 52,959 on Wednesday with 630 more persons testing positive while 11 more infected people died at different hospitals in the state. Dehradun district reported 224 positive cases, Udham Singh Nagar (82), Haridwar (73), Nainital (61), Pauri (43), Uttarkashi (32), Chamoli (28), Pithoragarh (27), Tehri (25), Bageshwar (19) , Champawat (9) and Rudraprayag (7),a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in the state taking the toll to 688, the bulletin said. The bulletin said that43,631 infected people have recovered, 273 have migrated out of the state and there are 8,367 active cases.

