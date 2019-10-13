633 Dengue Cases Across Telangana in 6 Days, 172 Patients Reel in Hyderabad

As many as 172 cases of dengue have been reported in Hyderabad and 633 new cases were detected across the state of Telangana in the last six days.

Dr Rahul Agarwal, a general physician, “The co-existence of dengue with malaria is somewhat common, while dengue with pneumonia or gastrointestinal infections is also being seen. Dengue predisposes a patient to other bacterial infections and in case of patients who have severe dengue or who have a compromised immune system, they are prone to get a secondary infection.”

He added that the danger of hospital-acquired infections runs very high in case of dengue patients who have co-infections and spend more time in the ICU setup, The Times of India reported.

Another senior official from the health department in Hyderabad, said, “This is officially the end of the dengue season and usually only scattered cases are expected now but this year, the number of cases has not come down as expected. Last year, there were nearly one-third of the number of cases now. More than the frequent rains, it is the poor drainage system in the city that is the root of the problem.”

“People should proactively get health checkups done and not self-diagnose, especially since there are cases of co-existence of dengue and chikungunya & dengue and hepatitis A being seen too,” said Dr Ashish Chauhan, consultant preventive medicine.

