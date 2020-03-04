64-Year-Old Man Dies While Waiting for Bus During Transport Strike in Kerala
The incident occurred in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram during a five-hour transport strike called by KSRTC employees.
A representative image
Thiruvananthapuram: A 64-year-old man, who waited for several hours to board a government bus here fainted, and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday, police said.
Though Surendran was given first aid by a woman waiting at the bus stop, he could not be saved, they said.
The incident occurred in the heart of the city during a five-hour lightning strike by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.
Buses were parked at several places in the city causing severe traffic snarls. Many passengers, including patients, had a harrowing time waiting for the buses.
Transport Minister AK Saseendran has sought a detailed report from the district collector.
