1-min read

64-Year-Old Man Dies While Waiting for Bus During Transport Strike in Kerala

The incident occurred in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram during a five-hour transport strike called by KSRTC employees.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
64-Year-Old Man Dies While Waiting for Bus During Transport Strike in Kerala
A representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: A 64-year-old man, who waited for several hours to board a government bus here fainted, and died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Though Surendran was given first aid by a woman waiting at the bus stop, he could not be saved, they said.

The incident occurred in the heart of the city during a five-hour lightning strike by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees.

Buses were parked at several places in the city causing severe traffic snarls. Many passengers, including patients, had a harrowing time waiting for the buses.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran has sought a detailed report from the district collector.

