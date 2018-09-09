English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nun Found Dead Inside Well in Kerala Convent; Police Say Blood Stains Due to 'Self-Inflicted Injury'
The body was identified as that of a 64-year-old nun who teaches at the St. Stephens School in Pathanapuram about 80 km from the state capital.
Police inspect the well in which the body of the nun was found floating. (News18)
Pathanapuram (Kerala): The body of a nun was found inside a well of Mount Tabor Dayara Convent at Pathanapuram in Kerala on Sunday.
The body was identified as that of 55-year-old nun, Sister Susan, who used to teach at the St. Stephens School attached to the convent about 80 km from the state capital.
At around 9 am, workers at the Mount Tabor Convent first found blood stains near the well and then saw the body floating inside the well, the police said.
A senior police officer told PTI that the body had "self-inflicted" injuries on both hands.
"There were self-inflicted injuries on her wrists. The left cut was more severe and deep. The injury on the right wrist was comparatively small," the officer said.
He said more details would be available after the post mortem report comes.
Susan had been teaching at the school for the past 12 years.
Both the school and the Convent, is run by the Kottayam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church.
Other inmates of the convent first came across blood stains near the well and then found her body floating around 9 am.
Blood stains were also found insider her room, nearly 50 metres away from the well.
Police earlier examined the nun's room and other premises of the convent and recorded statements of the members.
Kollam District Congress Committee president Bindhu Krishna termed the incident shocking and demanded an impartial inquiry.
(With PTI inputs)
