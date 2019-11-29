64,000 Trees to Be Displaced for Defence Expo in Lucknow Next Year

Lucknow: Despite the hazardous air pollution levels in Lucknow, a proposal has reportedly been sent for displacing 64,000 trees on the banks of river Gomti for Defence Expo to be held early next year here.

As per reports, the stretch from Hanuman Setu till Nishatganj along the banks of Gomti River will be cleared for display of defence equipment for the Defence Expo in Lucknow next year. Also, it is proposed that once the Defence Expo gets over, new trees will be planted on the banks of Gomti river.

As per an official letter doing rounds on social media, Lucknow Development Authority has asked for Rs 59 lakh from Municipal Corporation for replanting trees. For this, LDA Secretary MP Singh has written a letter to the Municipal Commissioner. The amount spent from the Municipal Commissioner has been sought after the letter in which the Municipal Corporation had asked to displace the saplings located on the Gomti bank elsewhere for organizing the Defense Expo. The Secretary has also asked the Municipal Corporation to take an NOC from the Irrigation and Forest Department along with the demand for money.

Speaking to media, LDA secretary MP Singh said, “Due to upcoming winter season it is difficult to displace the trees and plant them somewhere else. This will ultimately result in destruction of trees and saplings and hence money will be needed for plantation of saplings at the same spot. That is why a letter has been written to Municipal Commissioner in this regard.”

The banks of the Gomti River in Lucknow has to be handed over for the Defence Expo latest by 15th January, the expo will be held in Lucknow from 5th to 8th February 2020. Main theme of the Defence Expo to be organised in Lucknow will be “India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub” and focus will be on “Digital Transformation of Defence.”

