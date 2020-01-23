644 Militants Surrender in Assam in Presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
The members of the insurgent groups -- ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB -- surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme here.
Image for representation.
Guwahati: A total of 644 militants of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday along with 177 arms, police said.
"This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms," Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters.
He said it was one of the largest surrender of militants in the recent times.
