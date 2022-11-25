News18 Evening Digest: Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use Authorisation and Other Stories

Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use Authorisation, Cong Reacts to Gehlot’s ‘Gaddar’ Remark for Pilot and Other News only on Evening Digest.

Bharat Biotech’s Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

The booster dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 nasal vaccine iNCOVACC on Friday received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). As per the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa. READ MORE

‘Why Just Double Engine, Gujarat Needs BJP’s Triple-Engine Sarkar’: Here’s the Hardik Bargain | Exclusive

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in a “double-engine sarkar”, then its first-time contestant and face of Patel agitation Hardik takes it a step ahead — “the need for a triple-engine sarkar”. “Not just at the state or the Centre, even at the grassroots level such as constituencies, voters should repose their faith in the BJP to get benefits of development," Hardik Patel said, in an exclusive interview with News18. READ MORE

‘Unexpected, Surprising’: Cong Reacts to Gehlot’s ‘Gaddar’ Remark for Pilot, Says Differences Will be Resolved

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s ‘gaddar’ (traitor) remark against fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot sparked a row on Thursday. A day after, the party said it was “taken by surprise" at Gehlot’s choice of words for Pilot. His remarks came amid attempts by the Pilot camp leaders to make him the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan’s Image, Name, Voice Cannot Be Used Without Permission, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order restraining persons at large from violating Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s “publicity rights". Renowned lawyer Harish Salve appeared for Bachchan, who filed a suit in the High Court, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Fancy 4-Bedroom Alibaug Villa Will Take Your Breath Away, See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the much-loved celebs in the industry. Each time they share their snaps on social media, their fans can’t help but gush over their cute pictures. Oftentimes, both the celebs send netizens into a collective mush meltdown by sharing aww-worthy posts for each other. The celebrity couple recently hit the headlines, when they brought a luxurious villa in Alibaug near Mumbai. Now,the first look of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s luxurious villa are out. READ MORE

IND vs NZ: Moments After Getting ODI Cap, Umran Malik Saved By Teammates From Collision | WATCH

India handed debuts to two youngsters as they took on New Zealand in the first ODI match in Auckland. Unarguably, this was big moment for these two and one of them was clearly unnerved by the occasion. So much so that he almost collided with the cameraman who covering the cap-handing ceremony. In the video, which has now gone viral, Umran Malik was seen being congratulated by Shikhar Dhawan after which the youngster tried to go back to his usual position where he was left startled by the close proximity with the cameraman who was busy shooting. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here