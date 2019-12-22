65 Arrested, 350 Booked for Violence over Protest Against Citizenship Act in Ghaziabad
Police said that a special drive has been launched to nab miscreants resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests.
A vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Kanpur, Saturday (PTI)
Ghaziabad: Sixty-five people were arrested and 350, including a former legislator, booked here for allegedly spreading violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Saturday.
A special drive has been launched to nab miscreants resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, they said.
More than 65 people have been arrested and FIRs registered against 350 anti-social elements, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.
An FIR has been also lodged against former Loni MLA Zakir Ali, he added. Singh said miscreants have been identified and will be arrested soon.
