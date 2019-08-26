65 Suicides in Five Years: Kerala Cops' Association Draws Attention to Lives Lost of Colleagues

Thiruvananthapuram: Five years and 65 suicides call for some serious attention. The lost lives were those of law-enforcing agencies in Kerala under various ranks and degrees. Among them, 11 deaths happened over the last few months in 2019. The figure surfaced in a report of police association after a senior cop ended his life following alleged psychological torture at work.

Days after the suicide of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) PC Babu on August 21, the Police Officers' Association, has demanded detailed investigation into the death stating that they were neither slaves nor tenants to anyone.

On August 21, Babu, who was posted at the Thadayittaparambu police station in Ernakulam, was found hanging at his residence. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved. The association, in a statement, has pointed out the need to draw immediate attention of the government on the kind of psychological torments policemen undergo.

In his 26 years of service, Babu was considered a diligent officer with a knack for handling risky assignments. At the Thadayittaparambu police station, he was looking after the crimes department. Many, including his family members and colleagues, have expressed doubts over the sudden death, allegedly caused by official torture.

The association has demanded setting up of an expert committee to conduct study into matters related to the police department. “We are aware of other policemen going under severe pressure. That policemen go through so much of stress is nothing new. The kind of pressure they undergo is unimaginable. Depending on the nature of work, external compulsions are high. Even if it is manageable, certain officers in the inner circles thrust unwanted stress upon others,” the statement read. Members of the association called for action on the issue, while noting that suicide was not any solution.

Babu was allegedly been threatened by a senior officer after he had gone on leave to look after his flood-affected home in Kuttamasseri. According to family members, he was forced to cancel the leave and join duty immediately. Also, it was being said that the accused officer in question had filed a report against Babu.

In July, Kumar, a policeman from Palakkad, had taken the extreme step on similar grounds. Later, seven policemen were suspended from service. Similarly, a circle inspector who had gone missing for some time was traced by police from Tamil Nadu. In July, a police officer, named Vasanthakumari, hung herself to death in Kollam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.