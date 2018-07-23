English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
65-year-old Man Attacked While Shepherding Buffalo, Say Police
Abdul Hamid Sheikh had purchased a buffalo for domestic use and was allegedly intercepted by Parbhat Singh at Inhar village on Sunday evening, police said in a statement here.
Sheikh was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and a case was registered against the culprits, the statement said. (Image: News18)
Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir: A 65-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a family while he was taking a buffalo to his home here, police said on Monday dismissing social media reports linking the incident to cow vigilantism.
Three of the accused were arrested, they said.
Abdul Hamid Sheikh had purchased a buffalo for domestic use and was allegedly intercepted by Parbhat Singh at Inhar village of Ramsoo in Ramban district on Sunday evening, police said in a statement here.
A scuffle followed a heated argument between the two and Singh was later joined by some other members of the family who attacked Sheikh, they said.
As soon as the matter came to the notice of police, a party led by local Station House Officer immediately rushed to the spot.
Sheikh was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and a case was registered against the culprits, the statement said.
The police said three accused persons were arrested and investigation was in progress.
No lynching by any mob has taken place and the injured person has been discharged from the hospital after required medical treatment, the police said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Banihal, Sajjad Sarwar identified the arrested persons as Prabhat Singh, Dharam Singh and Sandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Aman Committee, Pogal-Paristan, comprising local Hindu and Muslim residents condemned the incident and vowed to maintain peace in the region.
Also Watch
Three of the accused were arrested, they said.
Abdul Hamid Sheikh had purchased a buffalo for domestic use and was allegedly intercepted by Parbhat Singh at Inhar village of Ramsoo in Ramban district on Sunday evening, police said in a statement here.
A scuffle followed a heated argument between the two and Singh was later joined by some other members of the family who attacked Sheikh, they said.
As soon as the matter came to the notice of police, a party led by local Station House Officer immediately rushed to the spot.
Sheikh was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and a case was registered against the culprits, the statement said.
The police said three accused persons were arrested and investigation was in progress.
No lynching by any mob has taken place and the injured person has been discharged from the hospital after required medical treatment, the police said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Banihal, Sajjad Sarwar identified the arrested persons as Prabhat Singh, Dharam Singh and Sandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Aman Committee, Pogal-Paristan, comprising local Hindu and Muslim residents condemned the incident and vowed to maintain peace in the region.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just be Your Type
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- Apple Still Expected to Become First Trillion-Dollar Company, But Amazon Makes it a Two Horse Race
- Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Romance & This is What He Has to Say
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...