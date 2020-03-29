Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

65-Year-Old Man Dies Due to Coronavirus in J&K, State Death Toll Climbs to 2

Officials said the man hailing from Baramulla district was shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar after testing positive but died early Sunday morning.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
65-Year-Old Man Dies Due to Coronavirus in J&K, State Death Toll Climbs to 2
Health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu. (Image: AP)

Srinagar: A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir to two, officials said.

The man, hailing from the Tangmarg area in Baramulla district, had tested positive for the coronavirus at SMHS hospital on Saturday where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The officials said he was shifted to the Chest Diseases Hospital after testing positive but died early Sunday morning.

With this the death toll due to the pandemic in the union territory has risen to two.

A 65-year-old man had died of coronavirus on Thursday.

As many as 13 persons tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 33.

This was the highest number of positive cases reported in the UT on a single day.

There are 29 active cases in the union territory while two patients have recovered.

