Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

65-Year Old Rajasthan Man Dies Soon After Acting Death Scene on Stage

Shockingly, Kundan Lal's brother had died in a similar way, playing the role of Dashrath on stage, a few years back.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
65-Year Old Rajasthan Man Dies Soon After Acting Death Scene on Stage
Representative image.
Loading...

Jaipur: A 65-year-old man in Rajasthan died soon after acting the death scene of Dashrath, Lord Ram's father, on stage during a Ramleela play, it was revealed on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Jhunjhunu town when Kundan Lal was playing Dashrath's character from Ramayana when Lord Ram departs for 'vanwaas' and Dashrath passes away, unable to bear the pain from his son's separation.

"Lal, a resident of Churu, was hale and hearty. He acted the scene beautifully but died suddenly after a few minutes," said Ramleela Parishad Kankadeu Kala convenor Ravi Shastri.

His body was taken to Churu where the final rites were performed on Wednesday.

Shockingly, Lal's brother had died in a similar way, playing the role of Dashrath on stage, a few years back.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram