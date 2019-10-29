65-year-old UP Man Dies in Scuffle With Nephews Over Cow's Death, 5 Injured
Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured.
Representative image.
Mirzapur: One person was killed in a clash that broke out over the death of a cow in Vindhyachal area here, police said on Tuesday.
B Bind (65) got into an heated argument with his nephews after he blamed them for his cow's death, they said.
Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured, police said.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bind succumbed to injuries, they said.
Police have arrested three people in connection with the matter, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a 'Meme' on 20 Million Trees Turned into YouTuber Mr Beast's Fight Against Climate Change
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution