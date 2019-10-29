Take the pledge to vote

65-year-old UP Man Dies in Scuffle With Nephews Over Cow's Death, 5 Injured

Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured.

PTI

October 29, 2019
Mirzapur: One person was killed in a clash that broke out over the death of a cow in Vindhyachal area here, police said on Tuesday.

B Bind (65) got into an heated argument with his nephews after he blamed them for his cow's death, they said.

Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which five people were injured, police said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bind succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the matter, they said.

