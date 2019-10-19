65-year-old Woman Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Incessant rains and waterlogging across various parts of the country following the monsoons have resulted in a rise in the number of cases of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Recently, a 65-year-old woman identified as Dibna Devi has succumbed to dengue at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reported.

Dibna hailed from Naugma Pakaria village, situated on the outskirts of Pilibhit city in Uttar Pradesh. She is the first patient to have succumbed to the mosquito-borne disease in the district this year.

The deceased was being treated at the Bareilly-based Clara Swain Hospital, but had to be shifted to a private hospital in Pilibhit following the deterioration of her condition. The report added that more than 90 villagers, including women and children, were suffering from fever at the village and all are suspected of being afflicted with dengue.

The serology report of Dibna Devi, issued by Clara Swain Hospital had revealed she had tested positive for dengue. Furthermore, the family of the deceased, including her husband Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Shakuntla Devi and daughter Rajeshwari as well as granddaughter Rina are all said to be suffering from dengue.

Her death has prompted the medical administration to send a specialised team to the village to find out more about the situation.

Guddu Mian further told media persons that the medical administration completely failed to take preventive measures against dengue at the village.

According to him, the village, which had a population of over 25,000 saw no immunisation work being carried out to curb mosquito menace.

The additional chief medical officer, Dr CM Chaturvedi, who is also the nodal officer for immunisation programme saidthat the department came to know about the death of Dibna Devi through the media.

Furthermore, Dr Ashwini Gupta, who is the nodal officer for vector-borne diseases control programme in the medical department, claimed that as many as 119 suspected cases of dengue had been reported in the district over the last few months.

He had further added that of these, 13 tested positive through ELISA examination, while 41 tested negative and the results of 65 cases were yet to be found out.

