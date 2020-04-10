Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

65-yr-old Woman Dies of Coronavirus in Rajasthan, State Reports 26 Fresh Cases

A total of 489 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far and 168 of them are from Jaipur.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
65-yr-old Woman Dies of Coronavirus in Rajasthan, State Reports 26 Fresh Cases
Police act against people violating lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on March 22, 2020. (PTI)

Jaipur: A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died here, taking the toll in Rajasthan to eight, an official said on Friday.

The state also reported 26 fresh cases of the deadly virus Friday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 489.

The official said the woman was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital for COVID-19 and she breathed her last Thursday evening.

"The woman from Ramganj in Jaipur was admitted to SMS Hospital on Wednesday with complaint of respiratory distress pneumonia and co-morbidity hypertension. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator," the official said.

This is first death of a coronavirus patient in Ramganj and second in Jaipur. On Sunday, a man from Ghat Gate in the capital city had died of COVID-19.

The state reported 26 new positive cases in the last 12 hours till 9 am Friday, officials said. While 12 cases are from Banswara, eight are from Jaisalmer, three from Jaisalmer and one each form Alwar, Bharatpur and Kota, they said.

A total of 489 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far and 168 of them are from Jaipur. The maximum number of cases in Jaipur are from Ramganj.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,154,919

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,607,913

    +4,261

  • Cured/Discharged

    357,181

     

  • Total DEATHS

    95,813

    +121
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres