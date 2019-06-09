Take the pledge to vote

650 Bottles of Alcohol and Cocaine Found in Rave Party in Delhi's Chattarpur

The venue for the Rave party, a big hall, in Chattarpur, belonged to a fashion designing company and was being used for the rave party, a government official said.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
650 Bottles of Alcohol and Cocaine Found in Rave Party in Delhi's Chattarpur
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Delhi Excise department has busted an illegal rave party in Chattarpur here, a government official said Sunday.

The raid was carried out Saturday night in coordination with police following a tip-off, and besides several bottles of alcohol, a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were also found at the spot.

The venue, a big hall, in Chattarpur, belonged to a fashion designing company and was being used for the rave party, the official said.

Minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of those who attended it were from Gurgoan and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to the official.

"We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party's venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," the official said.

Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, the official said, adding that at least 15 members of the organising team have been held.

"They are being questioned and further investigation is underway," the official said.

