1-min read

654 Cases Registered, 1,820 Detained or Arrested: Police on Northeast Delhi Violence

The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, has left 53 dead and over 200 injured.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
A man stands on a car vandalized in violence in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has registered over 600 cases in connection with last week's riots in northeast Delhi.

Out of 654 cases registered, 47 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement. In total, 1,820 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the communal violence, it added.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

| Edited by: ---
