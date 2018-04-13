GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

65th National Film Awards: Check out the Award-Winners

The Directorate of Film Festivals presented its annual National Film Awards on April 13, 2018. The awards will be handed out on May 3. Check out the winners of 65th National Film Awards.

News18

Updated:April 13, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
65th National Film Awards: Check out the Award-Winners
The Directorate of Film Festivals presented its annual National Film Awards on April 13, 2018. The awards will be handed out on May 3. Check out the winners of 65th National Film Awards.
[caption id="attachment_1717565" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi. BEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717613" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST HINDI FILM: Newton. BEST HINDI FILM: Newton.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717579" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let. BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717577" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717575" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi. BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717573" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu. BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717571" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu. BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717569" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka. BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka.[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1717567" align="alignnone" width="875"]BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh. BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh.[/caption]

Also Watch

| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock

Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock

Recommended For You