English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
65th National Film Awards: Check out the Award-Winners
The Directorate of Film Festivals presented its annual National Film Awards on April 13, 2018. The awards will be handed out on May 3. Check out the winners of 65th National Film Awards.
The Directorate of Film Festivals presented its annual National Film Awards on April 13, 2018. The awards will be handed out on May 3. Check out the winners of 65th National Film Awards.
[caption id="attachment_1717565" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST TELUGU FILM: Ghazi.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717613" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST HINDI FILM: Newton.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717579" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717577" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717575" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717573" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717571" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717569" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717567" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh.[/caption]
Also Watch
[caption id="attachment_1717613" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST HINDI FILM: Newton.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717579" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST TAMIL FILM: To Let.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717577" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST MALAYALAM FILM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717575" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST BENGALI FILM: Mayurakshi.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717573" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST MARATHI FILM: Kachcha Limbu.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717571" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST ASSAMESE FILM: Ishu.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717569" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST KANNADA FILM: Hebbettu Ramakka.[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1717567" align="alignnone" width="875"] BEST GUJARATI FILM: Dhh.[/caption]
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
- 65th National Film Awards
- 65th National Film Awards Winners
- National film awards
- National Film Awards 2018
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
- 65th National Film Awards
- 65th National Film Awards Winners
- National film awards
- National Film Awards 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|51
|165
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|25
|70
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|11
|33
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are Giving Us Major Sibling and Travel Goals; See Pics
- Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar Elated Over Newton's Big Win at National Film Awards
- Divya Dutta, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Express Gratitude Over Their Films' Big Win At National Awards