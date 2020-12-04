News18 Logo

india

    1-MIN READ

    66 Residents of Maharashtra Village Test Covid-19 Positive in a Week After Attending Funeral

    For representation

    For representation

    Another health official said that on November 25, around 200 villagers had attended the funeral of a local resident, where they allegedly did not follow the Covid-19 norms.

    Fear has gripped Khanepuri village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district after 66 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus within a week, a health official said. The village, located in Jalna tehsil, has a population of 1,700.

    ”Between November 26 and December 3, a total of 66 people in the village tested coronavirus positive,” Rahmani Shakil, medical officer of the primary health centre, said. On December 1 alone, as many as 35 villagers were found infected, he said.

    Another health official said that on November 25, around 200 villagers had attended the funeral of a local resident, where they allegedly did not follow the COVID-19 norms. Following that, the village started witnessing a spike in the number of cases. ”We have admitted all 66 patients to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Jalna,” Shakil said.

    The district has so far recorded over 12,100 coronavirus positive cases and 323 patients have died, officials said.

