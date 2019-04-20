66-year-old Mother Dies After Son Hits Her Repeatedly with Brick for Not Giving Him Rs 1 Lakh

A man was arrested in Masuri town here for allegedly killing his 66-year-old mother by repeatedly hitting her with a brick for refusing to give him Rs 1 lakh, police said Friday.The incident took place on April 15 when the woman, Ramrati, was sleeping outside a room in a wheat field owned by her, they said.Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that on the basis of a tip-off, police arrested the accused, identified as Bhagat singh, from Ikla village in the morning.During interrogation, he confessed to killing his mother. He told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and her mother, despite "having a good bank balance", refused to give him the amount.Singh reached the field where his mother was already present to get the wheat crop harvested. He then killed his mother by hitting her thrice with a brick, police said.In the evening, when she did not return home, Singh told his brothers that she has gone missing after which his brothers began a search only to find their mother's body in the field, they said.An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Bhagat's younger brothers.During investigation, Bhagat confessed to killing his mother. He has been sent to jail, SP Jadaun said.