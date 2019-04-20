Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

66-year-old Mother Dies After Son Hits Her Repeatedly with Brick for Not Giving Him Rs 1 Lakh

The son told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and her mother, despite 'having a good bank balance', refused to give him the amount.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
66-year-old Mother Dies After Son Hits Her Repeatedly with Brick for Not Giving Him Rs 1 Lakh
Representative image.
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A man was arrested in Masuri town here for allegedly killing his 66-year-old mother by repeatedly hitting her with a brick for refusing to give him Rs 1 lakh, police said Friday.

The incident took place on April 15 when the woman, Ramrati, was sleeping outside a room in a wheat field owned by her, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that on the basis of a tip-off, police arrested the accused, identified as Bhagat singh, from Ikla village in the morning.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing his mother. He told police that he was in dire need of Rs 1 lakh to get his house plastered and her mother, despite "having a good bank balance", refused to give him the amount.

Singh reached the field where his mother was already present to get the wheat crop harvested. He then killed his mother by hitting her thrice with a brick, police said.

In the evening, when she did not return home, Singh told his brothers that she has gone missing after which his brothers began a search only to find their mother's body in the field, they said.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Bhagat's younger brothers.

During investigation, Bhagat confessed to killing his mother. He has been sent to jail, SP Jadaun said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram