INDIA

English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
6,603 New Cases Take Maharashtra's Covid-19 Tally to 2.23 Lakh, Death Toll Now at 9,448

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mumbai, A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India (REUTERS)

As many as 4,634 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals across the state, the state health department said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 2,23,724 with the addition of 6,603 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 fatality count grew by 198, which pushed the overall tally of victims in the state to 9,448, it said.

With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 1,23,192. There are 91,084 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

So far, 11,61,311 people have been tested in Maharashtra.

