67 New Omicron Cases Detected in Odisha, Variant Tally Rises to 170

Odisha has reported 67 new Omicron cases detected on Wednesday. The total Omicron variant tally in the State rises to 170. It’s the biggest single-day jump in cases of highly-transmissible Omicron variant in the State. The Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar, informed the State Health and Family Welfare department about the detection of new Omicron cases after conducting genome sequencing of the samples.

The Covid cases are also rising in the State with 8,778 new infections. Hospital beds will be increased depending on the number of cases in the future. The State government has directed all district collectors to take precautionary measures as per requirement.

Niranjan Mishra, Director, Public Health Department said, “Covid positive cases will be increased for another two months. The total positivity rate has crossed 11% in the State. It is more in four to five districts. Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has directed all district collectors to implement cluster containment. We are ready to tackle the situation."

The government has intensified the vaccination drive across the State. 96,684 people have taken precautionary doses and the vaccination has been going on for 15 to 18 years age group. A total of 5,32,13,000 people have been vaccinated in the State so far. Around 92% of people have taken the first dose and around 90% of people have taken the second dose. Mobile vaccination clinics have been set up in each block of the State.

“In view of the situation, we are being focused on vaccination drive. More than 5 crore people have taken the vaccine. District administration has directed to intensify the vaccination drive. In comparison to other districts, the rate of vaccination is low in Gajapati, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Angul and Mayurbhanj districts. A door-step vaccination drive is underway for beneficiaries. 10 mobile vaccination clinics carrying out in each block," said Health & Family Welfare director Bijay Panigrahi.

