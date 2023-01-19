CHANGE LANGUAGE
67-Yr-Old Maha Man Collapses During Workout at Gym, Dies

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

A 67-year-old man died while working out at a gym in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Pralhad Nikam, was doing his regular exercise at the gym when around 7.30 pm, he felt giddy and collapsed on the ground, they said.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead there," a police official said.

The cause of his death could not be known yet and his body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

