68 Contacts of Ramanagara Prisoner Test Negative, Prime Accused in Padarayanapura Clash Held

Bengaluru: Sixty-eight people who were tested for the novel coronavirus in Ramanagara have tested negative on Monday. All of them came in contact with an accused in the district's jail who had tested COVID-19 positive last week.

The people who were tested included- prison guards, police officers, municipal staff and drivers. "All of their throat swabs were collected and tested. The family members of these contacts have also been checked and they are not infected," said a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan. He is also district-in-charge minister for Ramanagara.

The tests were conducted after the accused in Padarayanapura clash were shifted to Ramanagara jail and two of them later tested COVID-19 positive. Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru has been a containment zone. And when health officials arrived here to quarantine primary and secondary contacts, it resulted in a clash with some contacts refusing to be quarantined.

However, the accused were later found to be positive which raised an alarm amid state authorities. All accused would continue to be in institutional quarantine for twelve days and then tested again.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the main accused in the Padarayanapura clash. "We arrested Irfan on Sunday evening. He hadn't left Bengaluru, we learned that he provoked the clash and we are investigating," said Ramesh Banot, DCP West. As of Monday, Bengaluru has reported 134 Covid-19 positive cases while Ramanagara has no cases.

