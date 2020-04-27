Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

68 Contacts of Ramanagara Prisoner Test Negative, Prime Accused in Padarayanapura Clash Held

The people who were tested included- prison guards, police officers, municipal staff and drivers.

Revathi Rajeevan | News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
68 Contacts of Ramanagara Prisoner Test Negative, Prime Accused in Padarayanapura Clash Held
Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai

Bengaluru: Sixty-eight people who were tested for the novel coronavirus in Ramanagara have tested negative on Monday. All of them came in contact with an accused in the district's jail who had tested COVID-19 positive last week.

The people who were tested included- prison guards, police officers, municipal staff and drivers. "All of their throat swabs were collected and tested. The family members of these contacts have also been checked and they are not infected," said a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan. He is also district-in-charge minister for Ramanagara.

The tests were conducted after the accused in Padarayanapura clash were shifted to Ramanagara jail and two of them later tested COVID-19 positive. Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru has been a containment zone. And when health officials arrived here to quarantine primary and secondary contacts, it resulted in a clash with some contacts refusing to be quarantined.

However, the accused were later found to be positive which raised an alarm amid state authorities. All accused would continue to be in institutional quarantine for twelve days and then tested again.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the main accused in the Padarayanapura clash. "We arrested Irfan on Sunday evening. He hadn't left Bengaluru, we learned that he provoked the clash and we are investigating," said Ramesh Banot, DCP West. As of Monday, Bengaluru has reported 134 Covid-19 positive cases while Ramanagara has no cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres