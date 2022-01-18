'68% Covid Deaths Among Unvaccinated': Study in Maha Hospitals Shows Those Without Jabs Remains Prone to Virus

A significant proportion of Covid patients who died at government-run medical colleges and hospitals in the last 48 days were unvaccinated, a latest report by Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drug Department has said. The report showed that over 68 percent of the deaths were among the unvaccinated while the remaining 32 percent included fully or partially vaccinated patients with or without comorbidities.

The report was on the basis of data collected from 151 Covid deaths in the state from December 1 to January 17 in state run medical colleges and hospitals, Times of India reported. Out of the 151 patients, 102 had not received any dose of Covid vaccine, while 49 others had got either single or both doses, officials reportedly said.

Officials added that some of the patients reported late to hospitals, only after the symptoms worsened.

Overall, there were 807 Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra from December 1 to January 17, across private and government facilities.

Dr Sanjay Oak, the state’s Covid task force head said that the data shows that the staying unvaccinated is certainly not a good idea.

“Legally, we cannot make vaccination mandatory. Therefore, the only option open is to educate and sensitise people to take the shot. We need to send the message out loud and clear that if you vaccinate, well, you may still get the infection, but if you remain unvaccinated then you are more likely to get severe Covid and may even land up with complications,” Dr Sanjay reportedly said.

He added that a large chunk of Covid deaths in the US is also among those unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 31,111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 10,216 less than the day before, and 24 new deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. With these additions, the state’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,832, it said.

Also, 122 new Omicron cases have come to light in the state, raising their tally to 1,860, the department said. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,29,992 after 29,092 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,67,334 active cases, the department said.

